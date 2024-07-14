18,528 Shares in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Magna International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2,179.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Stock Performance

Magna International stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Magna International from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

