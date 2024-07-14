888 (LON:888) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $85.97

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.97 ($1.10) and traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.13). 888 shares last traded at GBX 85.40 ($1.09), with a volume of 733,225 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.09) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.67) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Ireland Italy, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, UK Online, and International segments. It engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.
