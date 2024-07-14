Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $181.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.38. The stock has a market cap of $293.54 billion, a PE ratio of 267.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

