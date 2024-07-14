AIA Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,102 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $123.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.99. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $124.19.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

