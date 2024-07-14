Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 16th

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $1.30 on Friday. Amerigo Resources has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 million. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

