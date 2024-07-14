Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.675 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

Get AON alerts:

AON has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. AON has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AON to earn $17.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

AON Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $298.13 on Friday. AON has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $344.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AON

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.