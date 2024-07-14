Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.675 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.
AON has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. AON has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AON to earn $17.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.
AON Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of AON stock opened at $298.13 on Friday. AON has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $344.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at AON
In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.36.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AON
About AON
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AON
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.