Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 17,308,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 308% from the previous session’s volume of 4,241,168 shares.The stock last traded at $13.04 and had previously closed at $15.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 106.83%.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,612,000 after buying an additional 235,364 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,490,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,245,000 after acquiring an additional 485,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,671,000 after purchasing an additional 96,367 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 78,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,775,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

