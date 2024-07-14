AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Up 27.7% in June

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.61. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstroNova stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALOT Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of AstroNova as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

