AXS 2X Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK) Stock Price Up 4.7%

AXS 2X Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.08 and last traded at $66.61. Approximately 61,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 78,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.61.

AXS 2X Innovation ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average is $70.10.

About AXS 2X Innovation ETF

The AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Innovation ETF index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

