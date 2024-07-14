Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.47

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.47 and traded as high as $33.78. Barrett Business Services shares last traded at $33.32, with a volume of 151,191 shares trading hands.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. Sidoti lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.25 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a market cap of $871.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $79,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 121.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,165 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 301.0% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,897 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 152.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.