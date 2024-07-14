BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2024

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZFree Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,755 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,857,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,203,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 423,468 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8,592.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 333,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $311,701.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,553,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,844,992.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 545,214 shares of company stock worth $3,992,351.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BIGZ stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.31%.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.