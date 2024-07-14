BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,755 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,857,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,203,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 423,468 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8,592.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 333,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $311,701.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,553,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,844,992.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 545,214 shares of company stock worth $3,992,351.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BIGZ stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.31%.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

