Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 681,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,971,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Blend Labs

Blend Labs Trading Up 13.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $706.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.94 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 281,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $780,483.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 464,004 shares of company stock worth $1,266,062 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blend Labs by 977.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 409,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 371,233 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 8.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.