Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.23

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.27 ($0.02), with a volume of 16755441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Trading Down 18.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of £9.05 million, a PE ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.91.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

