BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 18,060 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $12,482,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 117,314 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $823,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $3,411,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.07.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

