Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Position Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 131.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $152.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

