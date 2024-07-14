Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Posts Earnings Results

Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, reports. Caldwell Partners International had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of C$29.52 million during the quarter.
Caldwell Partners International Price Performance
Shares of TSE CWL opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.77. The company has a market cap of C$31.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.08. Caldwell Partners International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35.
About Caldwell Partners International
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Caldwell Partners International
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.