Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Posts Earnings Results

Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, reports. Caldwell Partners International had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of C$29.52 million during the quarter.

Get Caldwell Partners International alerts:

Caldwell Partners International Price Performance

Shares of TSE CWL opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.77. The company has a market cap of C$31.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.08. Caldwell Partners International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Caldwell Partners International

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.