Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.86

Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.86 and traded as high as $21.86. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 26,933 shares traded.

CBNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Capital Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $299.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $40.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

