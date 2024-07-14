Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Position Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $112,081,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after purchasing an additional 231,887 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after purchasing an additional 154,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,044.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 117,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 107,662 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CASY opened at $376.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.44 and a 1-year high of $389.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CASY. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.