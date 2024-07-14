Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $58.75

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.75 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.78), with a volume of 56190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.85).

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.12 million, a P/E ratio of -425.00 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.29, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

About Celadon Pharmaceuticals

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

