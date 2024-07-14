Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Sets New 52-Week High at $260.00

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 250.77 ($3.21), with a volume of 10012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254 ($3.25).
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.23) target price on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Celebrus Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.
Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.
