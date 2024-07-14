Chain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.81 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a market capitalization of $42.34 million and $2.81 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chain has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,437,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,469,583,243 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is blog.onyx.org. The official website for Chain is onyx.org.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

