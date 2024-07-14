Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.29.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $216.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

