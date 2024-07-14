Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $569,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $3,317,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,088,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 19,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.92.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $155.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.48 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.75.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

