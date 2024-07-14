Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 0.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $180.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Chevron traded as low as $154.56 and last traded at $154.89. Approximately 1,067,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,891,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.26.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Institutional Trading of Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $286.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.