Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Up 0.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $67.38 to $71.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $58.67 and last traded at $57.84. Approximately 3,112,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 13,598,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.55.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.30 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3,050.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,942,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,575,057,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $805,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220,249.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,903,850,000 after buying an additional 301,742 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 245,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $562,181,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

