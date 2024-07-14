Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Shares Up 0.9%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.85 and last traded at $63.65. Approximately 1,663,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 12,897,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

