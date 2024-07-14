Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $2.30. Coffee shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 44,161 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

