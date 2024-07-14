Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 16th

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $12.71.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
