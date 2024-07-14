Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 16th

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $12.71.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.