Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 150,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 63,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RQI stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

