Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the June 15th total of 192,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Community West Bancshares Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CWBC stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $20.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWBC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community West Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community West Bancshares

In related news, EVP Anthony Kenneth Ramos bought 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $231,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at $386,072.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,881 shares of company stock worth $256,663. Insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community West Bancshares stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Community West Bancshares worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

See Also

