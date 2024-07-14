CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Down 19.4% in June

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 398,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CONSOL Energy

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,710,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,710,430.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $530,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,256,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CEIX stock opened at $101.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. CONSOL Energy has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $114.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.24.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.85 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.