Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Short Interest Update

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 705,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 877,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Get Cosan alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Cosan during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Cosan by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 364,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 35,232 shares during the last quarter.

Cosan Stock Performance

Shares of CSAN stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Cosan has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50.

Cosan Dividend Announcement

Cosan ( NYSE:CSAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cosan will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Cosan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.