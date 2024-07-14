Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.50 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000837 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $175.76 million and $7.72 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001253 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

