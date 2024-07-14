Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $79.33

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.33 and traded as high as $89.75. Danaos shares last traded at $87.27, with a volume of 87,435 shares traded.

Get Danaos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Danaos

Danaos Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.71 by ($0.56). Danaos had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 59.04%. The business had revenue of $253.45 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 29.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Danaos’s payout ratio is presently 10.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaos by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaos

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.