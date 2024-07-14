Derwent London (LON:DLN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,158.90

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,158.90 ($27.65) and traded as high as GBX 2,338 ($29.95). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,318 ($29.69), with a volume of 69,132 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -546.70, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,276.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider Rob Wilkinson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,318 ($29.69) per share, with a total value of £34,770 ($44,536.95). Corporate insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

