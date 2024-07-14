Duality Advisers LP Acquires 1,214 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Terex were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 202.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.57. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Raymond James started coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

