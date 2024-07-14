Duality Advisers LP Acquires 8,042 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 366.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after buying an additional 52,248 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 727,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,893,000 after buying an additional 256,551 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,434,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

