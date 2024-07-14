Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 13,611 Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 10,587.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 31,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $77,289.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $77,289.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $298,755. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of COHU opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -704.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.29. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COHU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

