Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 15,956 Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 0.3 %

MGY stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

