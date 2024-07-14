Duality Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $173.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.48. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.00 and a 1 year high of $224.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

