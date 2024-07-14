Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,051 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Trading Up 1.4 %

Comcast stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94. The company has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.