Duality Advisers LP Raises Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBT. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 81,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average of $96.71. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $123.82.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.13%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

