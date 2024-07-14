Duality Advisers LP Sells 2,525 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $245.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.20.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

