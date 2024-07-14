DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Up 27.6% in June

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 908,200 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 711,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $192,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,936,677.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 110.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

DXP Enterprises Trading Up 0.9 %

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.60. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $57.38.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $412.64 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Articles

