Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.0782 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETX. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 105,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

