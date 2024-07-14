Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $18.90.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.0782 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
Featured Articles
