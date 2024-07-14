Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter.

Shares of EDUC opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 million, a PE ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

