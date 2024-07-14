ELIS (XLS) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.00

ELIS (XLS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $8.50 million and $5.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELIS has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009238 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,969.72 or 1.00031275 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00067673 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04251961 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

