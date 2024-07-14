Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 1.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $264,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1248 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

