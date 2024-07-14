Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 308 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $165.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $117.28 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.