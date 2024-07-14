Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 215 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.25.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $440.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $434.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.62.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

